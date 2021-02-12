Sunderland suffer Jordan Willis blow

Sunderland defender Jordan Willis will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

Willis is due to undergo surgery on a ruptured patella tendon which forced him off just minutes into Tuesday’s defeat at Shrewsbury in Sky Bet League One.

The 26-year-old had been managing a tendonitis issue in the affected area.

Recent signing Ross Stewart will be sidelined for a week to 10 days after feeling a tightness in his hamstring during training.

Doncaster captain Tom Anderson will miss his side’s next two games after suffering a severe concussion during Tuesday’s loss at Fleetwood.

Anderson, who was injured in a collision with home goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe, is ruled out of the trip to Sunderland and the visit of Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.

Winger Josh Sims could return to the matchday squad for the first time since mid-December after training all week following a hamstring injury.

James Coppinger will not make the trip to the Stadium of Light as he continues to recover from a calf strain.