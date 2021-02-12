Saturday, February 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Crewe’s home match with Portsmouth postponed due to frozen pitch

by Press Association
February 12 2021, 10.35am
Crewe v Portsmouth at Gresty Road has been postponed (Martin Rickett/PA)
Crewe v Portsmouth at Gresty Road has been postponed (Martin Rickett/PA)

Crewe’s Sky Bet League One clash with Portsmouth on Saturday has been postponed due to a frozen pitch, the club have announced.

After several days of sub-zero temperatures, Crewe called in a qualified referee on Friday to assess the state of the Gresty Road surface. It was “deemed unplayable in certain areas”.

“With temperatures not set to rise overnight and into tomorrow morning, an early decision was made to postpone the game,” a statement added.

More from The Courier