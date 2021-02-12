Jack Nolan hoping for promotion to Walsall’s starting line-up against Cheltenham

Walsall midfielder Jack Nolan could return to the starting XI for the visit of Cheltenham in Sky Bet League Two.

Nolan made his first appearance since January 19 on Tuesday when he came off the bench to replace Tyreik Wright, who suffered a groin injury in the 1-1 draw with Mansfield.

Goalkeeper Jack Rose returned to the bench in midweek after a spell on the sidelines, but Liam Roberts will hope he has done enough to keep his place in the side.

Rory Holden is expected to return from a knee injury at the end of February, while captain James Clarke has been sidelined for several weeks with an unspecified injury.

Cheltenham manager Michael Duff will be without the services of midfielder Chris Clements.

Clements has been sent for a scan on the hamstring injury suffered in the first half of Tuesday’s victory over Harrogate.

Defender Sean Long impressed when he came on for Clements and could retain his place in the starting XI.

Striker George Lloyd and goalkeeper Scott Flinders are available for selection after completing their 10-day isolation period under coronavirus protocols.