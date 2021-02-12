Saturday, February 13th 2021 Show Links
Oxford-Wigan clash delayed by 24 hours because of freezing weather

by Press Association
February 12 2021, 11.33am
Oxford have pushed their home match with Wigan back one day to February 14 (David Davies/PA)
Oxford have pushed their home match with Wigan back one day to February 14 (David Davies/PA)

Oxford have moved their Sky Bet League One home match with Wigan back 24 hours to 3pm on Sunday in an effort to complete the fixture, with the pitch currently frozen.

With temperatures set to rise and the forecast due to be much better over the weekend, the decision was made after the Kassam Stadium surface was inspected on Friday.

United boss Karl Robinson said: “We got a referee in and it was clear to all of us that right now the pitch is not playable, despite covers being on this week, and it won’t thaw in time for Saturday, but we are confident that by Sunday afternoon we can get the game on.”

