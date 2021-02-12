Brighton to assess Adam Webster and Davy Propper before Aston Villa match

Brighton will check on the fitness of centre-back Adam Webster (ankle) and Davy Propper (groin) for the visit of Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

The duo missed the midweek FA Cup defeat to Leicester but have a chance of being part of the squad at the Amex Stadium.

Boss Graham Potter remains without Tariq Lamptey (hamstring), Solly March (knee), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (hamstring) and Florin Andone (knee) for the evening clash.

Villa have no new fitness concerns following the home win against Arsenal.

Defender Kortney Hause (foot) is unlikely to return before the end of the month while striker Wesley (knee) is continuing his recovery and is not close to a return following 13 months out.

January signing Morgan Sanson awaits his full debut for the club and Douglas Luiz will be hoping for a recall after being an unused substitute against the Gunners.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Walton, Steele, White, Dunk, Webster, Burn, Veltman, Karbownik, Bissouma, Khadra, Propper, Lallana, Moder, Mac Allister, Alzate, Gross, Trossard, Izquierdo, Caicedo, Maupay, Tau, Zeqiri, Connolly.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Heaton, Cash, Taylor, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Engels, Elmohamady, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Grealish, Trezeguet, Nakamba, Barkley, El Ghazi, Sanson, Watkins, Traore, Davis.