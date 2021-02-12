Lewis Grabban and Sammy Ameobi closing in on Nottingham Forest returns

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton is hoping for a double fitness boost for the visit of Bournemouth.

Lewis Grabban and Sammy Ameobi missed last weekend’s win at Wycombe, with Grabban suffering from a minor hamstring problem and Ameobi forced off with a knee injury during the previous game at Coventry.

Grabban trained on Thursday and Ameobi was set to join him on Friday.

Hughton could still keep faith with the side which won 3-0 at Wycombe to make it seven points from the last three games.

Defender Jack Stacey is a major doubt for Bournemouth after suffering a thigh problem in the FA Cup win at Burnley.

Stacey was taken off at half-time by caretaker manager Jonathan Woodgate and has been sent for a scan to assess the extent of the injury.

Jack Wilshere should return to the squad after being left out for the trip to Turf Moore, while winger Rodrigo Riquelme was omitted due to a groin problem.

Goalkeeper Mark Travers has been recalled from his loan spell at Swindon as cover for Asmir Begovic.