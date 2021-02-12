Hull captain Richie Smallwood sidelined for MK Dons match

Hull will be without Richie Smallwood for their Sky Bet League One clash against MK Dons.

The Tigers captain suffered a knee injury in the defeat at Burton earlier this month, but manager Grant McCann retains small hope he could return before the end of the season.

Alfie Jones is closing in on a comeback having returned to light training this week, but Saturday’s match will come too soon.

Midfielder Gavin Whyte (ankle), forward Tom Eaves (calf) and defenders Brandon Fleming (pelvis) and Festus Arthur (thigh) are all absent.

Loan signing Will Grigg could make his home debut for MK Dons after featuring in the away win at Rochdale on Tuesday.

David Kasumu (hamstring) and Ben Gladwin are hoping to prove their fitness to return but the game could come too soon.

Louis Thompson (hamstring), Jay Bird and Kieran Agard (both knee) remain sidelined.

Jordan Houghton is nearing a return following surgery in December but is not yet ready to feature.