Arsenal without Thomas Partey for Leeds clash

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey for Sunday’s Premier League visit of Leeds.

The midfielder came off in last weekend’s defeat at Aston Villa with a hamstring problem and is absent this time around.

Kieran Tierney (leg) is also still missing but both Bernd Leno and David Luiz are back in contention after serving one-match bans following their red cards against Wolves.

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is an injury doubt and will be assessed after sustaining a calf injury in Monday night’s home win against Crystal Palace.

Rodrigo and Pablo Hernandez have not recovered from respective muscle strains and will not be included in the squad.

Winger Ian Poveda (ankle), plus defenders Diego Llorente (muscle strain), Robin Koch and Gaetano Berardi (both knee) are still out.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Ryan, Bellerin, Chambers, Gabriel, Holding, Luiz, Mari, Cedric, Ceballos, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Martinelli, Balogun.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Struijk, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski, Raphinha, Shackleton, Harrison, Dallas, Klich, Bamford, Casilla, Costa, Roberts, Davis, Casey, Cresswell, Jenkins, Huggins, Gelhardt.