Mathias Jensen fit for Brentford

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank played down concerns over Mathias Jensen ahead of the visit of Barnsley.

The Denmark midfielder looked to be in discomfort as he was withdrawn towards the end of the Bees’ victory over Reading on Wednesday that sent them to the top of the Sky Bet Championship, but Frank dismissed any worries afterwards.

Christian Norgaard revealed this week he is content with how his recovery from an ankle injury is going after a couple of setbacks, but he and fellow midfielder Emiliano Marcondes (back) will almost certainly miss out again.

Defenders Pontus Jansson (ankle) and Luka Racic (back) and midfielder Shandon Baptiste (knee) are also in the treatment room.

Daryl Dike will be pushing for his first Barnsley start on Sunday afternoon.

The United States forward, who arrived on-loan from Major League Soccer outfit Orlando City a couple of weeks ago, came off the bench for the final third of the FA Cup defeat to Chelsea on Thursday.

Midfielder Romal Palmer was involved for the last quarter of an hour so will be pushing for more playing time after his recovery from a hamstring strain.

Defensive duo Aapo Halme (toe) and Liam Kitching (groin) remain doubtful.