Man City pair Ruben Dias and Rodri set to be fit for Spurs clash

Defender Ruben Dias and midfielder Rodri are both expected to be fit as leaders Manchester City host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Dias missed the midweek FA Cup win at Swansea through illness, while Rodri limped off late in the game but both have recovered well.

Sergio Aguero continues to build up his fitness in training after a spell out with Covid-19 but may not return this weekend. Kevin De Bruyne, Nathan Ake and Fernandinho remain on the sidelines.

Tottenham will definitely be without Sergio Reguilon (muscle) and Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring).

Harry Kane is expected to return to the starting XI after his substitute appearance at Everton in midweek, while Gareth Bale will need to be assessed.

The Welshman sat out the FA Cup defeat after “not feeling comfortable” but scans showed no injury, while Serge Aurier (calf) is likely to be part of the travelling squad.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Laporte, Garcia, Zinchenko, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, Silva, Sterling, Torres, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus, Doyle, Bernabe, Gomes.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Whiteman, Aurier, Tanganga, Doherty, Rodon, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Moura, Lamela, Alli, Bergwijn, Son, Kane, Bale, Vinicius.