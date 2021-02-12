FPL tips: Double delight for Manchester City and co

Rearranged fixtures continue to shape transfer strategies in Fantasy Premier League.

Four teams have double duty in gameweek 24, providing the opportunity for savvy managers to tease out extra points.

Here, we look at the top men in the PA news agency’s Transfer Score system, combining form, cost, ownership and fixture difficulty rating (FDR).

Double dip

Ilkay Gundogan and co have a double gameweek to look forward to (PA graphic)

Manchester City headline the teams with two fixtures this week and even though they face tricky opposition in Tottenham and Everton, their in-form players hold obvious appeal.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan remains the league’s form player and earns a transfer score of 74, second in the league, with Bernardo Silva (57) a little-owned alternative riding high after three assists in four games. Joao Cancelo (59) headlines a defensive group who had six straight clean sheets before the 4-1 win at Liverpool last time out.

The Toffees are also doubling up, with Fulham first on the agenda for them, but the City fixture with Liverpool to follow drives up their FDR and caps their players’ appeal – especially as key forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is an injury doubt.

A double gameweek could help Fulham players such as Alphonse Areola, Kenny Tete and Ademola Lookman (PA graphic)

Fulham face Everton and Burnley, with goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (65) and midfielder Ademola Lookman (61) among those to consider, while the Clarets will hope to take advantage of that game and one against Crystal Palace with West Brom to follow next week.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope (60) anchors a solid defence while Dwight McNeil (65) is barely owned in FPL and could provide a spark from midfield.

Seagulls and Eagles

Wilfried Zaha’s ongoing absence leaves Crystal Palace – and FPL managers – seeking alternatives (Facundo Arrizabalaga/PA)

Brighton’s defence has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in recent weeks while at the other end of the field, rivals Crystal Palace will look to some of their attacking alternatives to step up in the absence of Wilfried Zaha.

With their next three fixtures all rated two in FDR – Burnley at home this week, followed by Brighton and Fulham – Palace strikers Jordan Ayew and Michy Batshuayi will look to take advantage, with midfielder Ebere Eze another option for those directly replacing Zaha.

Managers will have to place their bets ahead of the rivalry game against Albion, though. Shaping up as a budget Manchester City for FPL purposes, Graham Potter’s defence kept four clean sheets in succession before drawing 1-1 with Burnley and Lewis Dunk is our top-ranked player among those with only one fixture.

He could be an alternative after FPL favourite James Justin was ruled out for the season, while Dunk’s team-mates Ben White and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez are also in prime form.