Wilfried Zaha still out for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace will again have to do without forward Wilfried Zaha as the depleted squad prepare for Saturday’s Premier League match against Burnley.

Zaha suffered a hamstring strain in the victory over Newcastle and missed the 2-0 defeat at Leeds on Monday night, but defender Joel Ward (hip) should be in contention again.

Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (eye), James McArthur (muscle), James McCarthy (groin), Jeffrey Schlupp (hamstring) and Connor Wickham (thigh) are all still unavailable.

Nick Pope and Jack Cork have returned to training for Burnley but Sean Dyche still has a number of other injury concerns.

Dyche is expected to err on the side of caution with Charlie Taylor and Robbie Brady as they continue their own recoveries from what were described as minor complaints but have already kept them sidelined for longer than hoped.

Chris Wood is also doubtful, but Dyche expressed optimism that Josh Brownhill could come back into contention.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann, Clyne, Cahill, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Eze, Riedewald, Ayew, Mateta, Butland, Kelly, Ward, Kouyate, Townsend, Benteke, Batshuayi.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Cork, Gudmundsson, McNeil, Westwood, Barnes, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Driscoll-Glennon, Stephens, Benson, Rodriguez, Mumbongo, Brownhill, Wood.