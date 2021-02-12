West Brom set to remain without Grady Diangana for Man Utd match

Grady Diangana is likely to remain sidelined for West Brom’s clash with Manchester United despite returning to training.

The winger has missed the last seven games with a hamstring problem and boss Sam Allardyce confirmed he needs more time to get match fit.

New loan signing Okay Yokuslu could make his full debut after joining from Celta Vigo last month and coming off the bench in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

Eric Bailly is back in contention for United’s trip to the Hawthorns.

The defender, who last played at Fulham on January 20, has returned to training this week after a knock ruled him out of recent matches.

Paul Pogba remains out with a thigh injury and Phil Jones continues his recovery from knee surgery. January signing Amad Diallo was on the bench for the first time in Tuesday’s FA Cup win against West Ham.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Lonergan, Furlong, Gibbs, Ajayi, Ivanovic, Townsend, Peltier, Kipre, O’Shea, Bartley, Gallagher, Pereira, Phillips, Grosicki, Sawyers, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Snodgrass, Robinson, Edwards, Robson-Kanu, Grant, Diagne.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Matic, Van De Beek, Mata, James, Diallo, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial, Cavani.