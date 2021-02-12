Everton without injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Fulham clash

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss the visit of Fulham with a hamstring injury.

Fellow England international Jordan Pickford sits out a third match with a rib injury which means Robin Olsen, who has conceded seven in his last two matches, will continue in goal.

Playmaker James Rodriguez and midfielder Andre Gomes return after missing the FA Cup win over Tottenham in midweek.

Scott Parker has no new injury concerns to contend with as Fulham travel to Everton looking for their first ever league victory at Goodison Park.

Captain Tom Cairney remains sidelined, however, with an on-going knee problem, with the manager unsure when he could be in line for a first-team return.

Terence Kongolo faces a lengthy return from a broken foot and subsequent knock but he could feature before the end of the season, although may spend some time regaining match fitness with the under-23s.

Everton provisional squad: Olsen, Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Digne, Gomes, Davies, Doucoure, Rodriguez, Richarlison, King, Virginia, Holgate, Coleman, Sigurdsson, Delph, Bernard, Iwobi, Onyango.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Reed, Anguissa, Decordova-Reid, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Mitrovic, Rodak, Hector, Aina, Ream, Bryan, Onomah, Maja, Cavaleiro, Lemina, Hector