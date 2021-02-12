Motherwell depleted for derby clash with Hamilton

Motherwell still have a clutch of players missing for the Lanarkshire derby against Hamilton at Fir Park.

Steven Lawless (knee), Liam Grimshaw (illness), Nathan McGinley (facial) and Declan Gallagher (muscle tear) remain out.

Long-term knee injury victims Trevor Carson, Liam Donnelly, Charles Dunne and Scott Fox are also missing.

Scott Martin returns for Hamilton.

The midfielder has missed the last couple of weeks with a thigh strain but is ready to face Well, while Ben Stirling returns from a bout of illness.

Shaun Want (thigh), Lewis Smith (hamstring) and Nathan Thomas (groin) have been out in recent weeks while David Templeton (groin) is sidelined for the remainder of the season.