Gillingham strike late to sink 10-man Charlton

Gillingham captain Kyle Dempsey struck a late winner to earn his side a 3-2 Sky Bet League One victory over 10-man Charlton at The Valley.

It took just 30 seconds for the Gills to breach the Addicks defence, with a long ball forward not dealt with and Olly Lee curling home from outside the penalty area.

Chuks Aneke drew the hosts level after 15 minutes when a slip from Stuart O’Keefe allowed Liam Millar to set the striker up at close range.

The visitors withstood a sustained period of pressure before going ahead again courtesy of Connor Ogilvie’s stunning 25-yard volley after 37 minutes.

But Charlton equalised once more after 52 minutes when Jayden Stockley headed home Andrew Shinnie’s floated cross.

Aneke was then sent off in the 70th minute after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession as tempers flared in the closing stages.

And captain Dempsey ensured Gillingham made the most of their man advantage, skipping through the defence to drive home the deciding goal in the 86th minute.