Burton resurgence continues as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink enjoys Northampton return

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink enjoyed a happy return to Sixfields as his Burton side continued their resurgence with a 2-0 victory over Northampton.

The Brewers picked up their third win from four games thanks to Michael Bostwick’s late free-kick and a stoppage-time strike by Ryan Edwards.

Jon Brady took caretaker charge of Northampton for the first time since Keith Curle was sacked and he nearly had the dream start but Lloyd Jones was deemed marginally offside after heading home.

Ryan Watson then cracked the crossbar with a fine strike from the edge of the box before Sam Hoskins volleyed narrowly over as Northampton continued to press.

Burton improved and Josh Parker’s cheeky free-kick caught the outside of a woodwork before Lucas Akins dragged wide of the far post.

Danny Rose forced Ben Garratt into a decent save early in the second half but visiting goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell unwisely picked up a back pass in the 77th minute and Bostwick drilled home from Sean Clare’s lay-off.

Burton then sealed the three point in stoppage-time, with Edwards racing away from the Northampton defence before slotting in.