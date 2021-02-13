Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth march on with victory over Fleetwood

Plymouth extended their unbeaten run to eight League One matches with a 1-0 home win over mid-table Fleetwood.

Argyle, now only three points off the play-off spots, took an 11th-minute lead when visiting defender Harrison Holgate turned Byron Moore’s cross from the right in at the far post.

Holgate would have been aware Argyle striker Niall Ennis was running in right behind him.

Two minutes later Michael Cooper denied Fleetwood forward Kyle Vassell with a neat stop.

Argyle could have gone further ahead in the first half but Alex Cairns saved well from 18-goal top-scorer Luke Jephcott.

Town’s Dan Batty came closest to levelling in the first half with a speculative effort from range that curled just over the top.

Kell Watts tried his luck at the start of the second half with a 20-yard strike which flew just over.

Playmaker Danny Mayor – showing his pace and trickery – and Conor Grant teed up fellow midfielder Panutche Camara, who side-footed wide from 10 yards.

Substitute Ryan Hardie had a late effort – which beat keeper Cairns – cleared off the line by Ryan Rydel.