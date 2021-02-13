Declan John scores first goal in English football as Bolton beat Stevenage

Declan John’s first goal in English football secured a 1-0 Sky Bet League Two win over Stevenage as Bolton finished with 10 men for a second successive game.

Welsh international John, who had not scored since netting for Rangers in December 2017, celebrated his first start for the Trotters by firing home from Oladapo Afolayan’s pass after seven minutes.

Wanderers, up to 13th after starting the day in 19th, had Marcus Maddison dismissed in midweek against Morecambe but successfully overturned the midfielder’s three-game ban.

This time fellow midfielder MJ Williams received his marching orders for a tackle on Tom Pett after 77 minutes; the fifth time in six games referee Trevor Kettle has sent off a Bolton player.

Ian Evatt’s team, now unbeaten in three, conceded a late equaliser against the Shrimpers.

This time though they held out, with the goal from former Cardiff and Swansea player John proving the difference.

Stevenage, who remain 21st, six points clear off the drop zone, enjoyed plenty of late possession but did not trouble keeper Matt Gilks, whose only notable save came from Jack Aitchison after 10 minutes.