Late Scott Fraser penalty earns MK Dons win at Hull

MK Dons upset the odds with an accomplished 1-0 victory at second-placed Hull.

Scott Fraser’s 80th-minute penalty, awarded by referee Declan Bourne for a handball off Matt O’Riley’s fierce hit, was the defining moment of a tight game which further disrupted City’s push for promotion from Sky Bet League One.

Hull have now failed to score in their last three league games, with Russell Martin’s enterprising side the latest team to cash in.

MK Dons played with adventure from the outset and created the best chance of the first half when Matt Ingram brilliantly kept out Will Griggs’ rising half-volley at the back post.

Hull had wasted a good chance before that after Keane Lewis-Potter’s first touch let him down when through on goal.

Mallik Wilks should also have done better with a wayward strike over the crossbar after 24 minutes.

MK Dons goalkeeper Andrew Fisher later needed to be alert to tip over Greg Docherty’s goalbound drive on the hour.

The visitors understandably became more conservative once Fraser scored, although Hull should have equalised late on when centre-back Jacob Greaves headed over inside the six-yard box.