John Rooney has late penalty saved as Stockport have to settle for point

by Press Association
February 13 2021, 5.21pm
John Rooney, left, had a late penalty saved against Aldershot (Martin Rickett/PA)
Stockport midfielder John Rooney’s late penalty was saved in a frustrating 0-0 home draw against Aldershot.

Rooney missed the chance to seal all three points for County when his 88th-minute spot kick was kept out by Aldershot goalkeeper Mitch Walker.

Stockport were thwarted throughout by Walker, who made several more crucial saves.

The first half was bereft of clear-cut chances before Walker saved from Richie Bennett and early in the second period Rooney was also denied by the Shots keeper.

Walker turned away Jordan Williams’ effort and preserved the visitors a point when saving Rooney’s 88th-minute spot-kick after Aldershot’s Dinesh Gillela was adjudged to have handled.

