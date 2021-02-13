Watford put six past Bristol City in emphatic return to winning ways

Watford stayed fourth in the Sky Bet Championship after a stunning first-half display saw them hammer Bristol City 6-0 at Vicarage Road.

A combination of Ken Sema and Taylor Moore saw the Hornets go ahead early before Ismaila Sarr doubled the lead after 15 minutes, setting the platform for an 11th home win from 15 outings this season.

Will Hughes’ deflected strike and a Sema effort gave Watford a 4-0 lead inside 36 minutes, with Sarr and Philip Zinckernagel netting in the second half to condemn Bristol City to a seventh consecutive away league defeat.

The result leaves the Robins sitting 12th, while Watford – who won for the first time in four league matches – remain within six points of the top two, although they have played a game more than second-placed Brentford and two more than third-placed Swansea.