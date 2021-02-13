Micky Mellon delighted as Lawrence Shankland helps Dundee United down Livingston

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon lavished praise on Lawrence Shankland for a “fantastic” performance that helped his side secure a 3-0 victory over Livingston at Tannadice.

United scored two first-half goals through Adrian Sporle and Shankland either side of a straight red card for Peter Pawlett.

Livi’s Jack Fitzwater was also sent for an early bath in the second half before Scotland forward Shankland scored his second and United’s third late on.

A delighted Mellon said: “We have been tough on ourselves over the last few weeks and months so we had to keep improving and keep getting better.

“Certainly today we hit the tempo that you have to do in the Scottish Premiership. It was a good performance.

“I am a football fan as well and I know Lawrence is playing for the club that I am manager of, but it is important at times in Scotland that we celebrate players in our league when they are performing like that.

“I thought it was a fantastic centre-forward’s display for the entire game. He took his goals really well and I am pleased he is a Dundee United player.

“I think we can consider ourselves a decent Premiership team now.”

Mellon admitted he did not have a good view of the red card incidents, a sentiment echoed by his opposite number David Martindale.

However, the Livi boss was certain that his side did not deserve anything from the game.

He said: “We were terrible and I don’t think it was good enough. The boys know that.

“The first goal is criminal. Collectively and defensively today I don’t think we were at it.

“To be fair it was one of the best games I have seen Shankland play. He gave us a bit of a torrid time.

“I thought Dundee United did us over and were bang at it.”