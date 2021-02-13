Ryan Lowe full of praise for Plymouth after another victory

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe was delighted with his side’s performance after they extended their unbeaten run to eight League One matches with a 1-0 win over Fleetwood.

Wing-back Byron Moore’s cross from the right was turned in at the far post by visiting defender Harrison Holgate in the 11th minute for the only goal of the game.

Substitute Ryan Hardie had a late effort cleared off the line by Ryan Rydel, with the win moving Argyle three points off the play-off positions.

Lowe said: “That’s eight unbeaten in the league and we’d like to go more unbeaten and see where it takes us.

“It was a very good game on our behalf. I thought we played some fantastic stuff. We were well in control of the game from start to finish.

“We created a lot of chances but just didn’t put the ones in I would have liked to have gone in. On another day you score three or four.

“Ultimately it’s about the points and you still only get three points for one goal or two. It’s the win that counts.

“I am pleased with another clean sheet and another three points and that’s two 1-0 wins on the spin, so I am delighted with the lads.

“They are a good group of lads and they are working hard in training and we are seeing the results out there.

“The goal came about because of a great ball into the box from Byron and that’s what we said to the wing-backs, we want balls into the box and we’ve been getting that and you saw that again today.

“It’s great to see their desire to get in those positions so they can put the balls on a plate for our lads.”

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson felt luck was against his side.

He said: “There are fine margins in any football match and today we saw that immensely in terms of we go down one end and they get a really good clearance that goes straight at the goalkeeper.

“Then they go down the other end and put the ball in the box and it deflects off Harrison Holgate and it is an own goal.

“Those are the fine margins from being in front at one end to going a goal down. After that we competed well, we moved the ball around and the hardest part is scoring a goal.

“We just didn’t have the composure or the guile to go and break them down. They’re a decent team but we certainly competed against them and gave them a decent game. We created lots of opportunities, so we did a lot of things right.

“If we are looking in real detail, I will say the players when we got into that 18-yard box didn’t show the composure we needed to break the back five down. We needed to be clever.

“We defended well, the team worked extremely hard as I want them to and we just didn’t get the breaks to go our way this time.”