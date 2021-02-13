Russell Martin hails ‘outstanding’ MK Dons after win at Hull

Manager Russell Martin expressed deep pride in his MK Dons side after they maintained their promising run of form with a 1-0 win at second-placed Hull.

Scott Fraser’s 80th-minute penalty was enough to earn the visitors, who have lost just once in six league games, three points.

Martin said: “It was a performance that had a bit of everything – real courage, real conviction, real composure.

“It’s not lost on us how much bravery that takes, coming to a team that are second in the league.

“We limited them to very little chance-wise and looked dangerous all afternoon.

“I thought we were in control for most of the game and I said that to them at half-time.

“They looked ready and really prepared to show how good they can be.

“I’m so proud of the players. As a performance it was outstanding.”

MK Dons played with an impressive tempo throughout and scored the winning goal when Greg Docherty was adjudged to have handled Matt O’Riley’s powerful drive.

Fraser sent goalkeeper Matt Ingram the wrong way with a calmly-taken low spot-kick.

Hull were indebted to Ingram in the first half when he pulled off an outstanding reflex save to keep out Will Griggs’ half-volley at the back post.

The hosts, who have now failed to score in three league games, squandered a handful of good chances, most notably when centre-back Jacob Greaves headed over late on.

Martin said: “It’s been a long old week and they now get the chance to rest and look forward to next weekend.

“We’ve had some really big performances and this is a sign of the guys’ mentality to show how far we’ve come.

“We have a lot of work to do, but this group of players are willing to do it.

“The guys were, to a man, outstanding. We looked a real team.”

Hull are still in the automatic promotion places, but they have played more games than their nearest rivals and have won just once in five league games.

Head coach Grant McCann said: “In any season you’re going to have blips in form.

“Our performances have been good, but I’d take a rubbish performance and a 1-0 win at this present moment in time.

“I’d be more concerned if we weren’t creating opportunities, but we need to find that killer instinct again.

“I think we’re going through a spell where we are snatching at chances, we just don’t seem to be finding the back of the net at the minute.

“The things we’ve been good at this season, we’ve lacked in the last four or five games.

“We’ve got to find our mojo back.

“We’ve just got to find a way and keep the boys’ spirits high. Hopefully it will drop for us in the next game.

“We just didn’t get that goal that we probably deserved in the balance of play.

“We need to start taking the chances we are creating, but we’ve not been ruthless enough.

“When one goes in, hopefully the goals will start coming again.”