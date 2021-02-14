Derek McInnes calls on Aberdeen to improve in final third

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insists his side have what it takes to turn around their poor form – but challenged his squad to improve their quality in the final third.

McInnes was finally able to hand a debut to Florian Kamberi in the goalless draw with St Mirren after the striker’s deadline day move to Pittodrie, but it was the Buddies who had the best chance, with Ryan Flynn denied by the chest of Joe Lewis early on.

McInnes said “Kamberi looked a bit rusty. He settled well and came into the game. We didn’t think he’d get 90 minutes into him so that’s a positive. He came into Aberdeen on Wednesday but wasn’t able to train or meet the players until Friday.

“Considering that, he can be pleased with his debut and I think he showed enough to suggest he’s going to give us something. We’re pleased that’s him up and running.

“I feel as though a lot of speed has gone out of the team with the Ryan Hedges injury and Scott Wright moving on, so we need to find different ways to carry a threat.

“Today we did so much right, but the area of the pitch we need to do better – and it’s everyone, not just the strikers – is that quality in the forward areas.”

Buddies manager Jim Goodwin set his side’s sights on securing their place in the top half of the table after the upcoming split, commenting “We’re desperate to go and secure a top-six finish over the next month or so

“We’ve got four back-to-back home games and everybody’s got something to play for. The teams at the bottom are fighting for their lives. Hamilton had a great result today and they always seem to up their game at this time of the season.

“There are no easy games. The stats will tell you there’s no home advantage this year because there are no crowds, and we’ve picked up more points away than at home. We have to change that in the coming games.”