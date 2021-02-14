Five-star Chelsea thump Bristol City to stretch their lead at WSL summit

Chelsea stretched their lead at the top of the Women’s Super League to five points with a routine 5-0 win at bottom side Bristol City.

Manchester City had closed the gap to two points with a derby victory over Manchester United on Friday, but Chelsea produced a clinical performance against a side they thrashed 9-0 in September.

Fran Kirby opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a glancing header from Maren Mjelde’s corner and Pernille Harder doubled the lead nine minutes before half-time with her seventh goal of the season.

The goals have been pouring in today! The points and a clean sheet for the Blues!

Kirby’s second quickly followed to effectively end the game as a contest and Sam Kerr and Beth England completed the rout in the second half.

Reading and Everton remain locked together in mid-table after their second 1-1 draw of the season.

Rachel Rowe volleyed Reading in front in the 34th minute but Nicoline Sorensen’s superb header 13 minutes from time ensured the spoils were shared.

Today's fixture versus Arsenal has been postponed due to a frozen pitch. A new date will be confirmed in due course.

The game between Aston Villa and Arsenal was postponed due to a frozen pitch at Walsall’s Banks’s Stadium.

A waterlogged pitch caused the game to be postponed two weeks ago and Villa also had Wednesday’s local derby with Birmingham City called off.