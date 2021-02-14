Dion Charles double sees Accrington hold leaders Lincoln

Lincoln and Accrington fought out a 2-2 draw as a dramatic finish at the LNER Stadium saw Stanley deny the League One leaders all three points.

Dion Charles gave the visitors an early lead following a howler from home keeper Alex Palmer.

Morgan Rogers equalised early in the second half and Tom Hopper put City in front for the first time in the 84th minute.

But Stanley grabbed a deserved point when Charles smashed home his second in the 90th minute.

The Imps struggled to cope with Stanley’s pressing game early on and were forced into a costly mistake in the sixth minute.

Palmer’s hurried clearance went straight to Charles, who hammered home.

The Imps showed more urgency at the start of the second half and levelled in the 53rd minute.

Brennan Johnson clipped a cross into the box, where Rogers was on hand to head home his second goal for the club.

The Imps built on that goal and scored what looked to be the winner with six minutes to go.

After a corner was played short, Jorge Grant curled a wonderful cross to the back post, where Hopper headed in.

However, Accrington grabbed the point their performance warranted when Charles volleyed home just as the match entered added time.