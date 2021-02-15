Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Hugo Lloris has been linked with a move to Paris St-Germain, with his former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino keen to lure him to the French giants, according to Football Insider. The Spurs number one will enter the last year of his contract this summer, and Pochettino is reportedly still in regular contact with the 34-year-old. Lloris is said to have a close relationship with Pochettino that is far stronger than that which he enjoys with current Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal could be poised to swoop for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, having been told they could buy him for just £15million, according to the Daily Express. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is said to been keen to strengthen his attacking options, with Alexandre Lacazette’s future at the club in doubt. Edouard’s contract expires next year and Celtic are thought to want to avoid losing him for free.

Burnley’s Robbie Brady could be heading north to Celtic (Andrew Couldridge/PA)

Celtic, meanwhile, are poised to make Burnley star Robbie Brady a summer target, the Daily Mirror reports. The 29-year-old Republic of Ireland winger has been a key figure for Sean Dyche’s side but is yet to agree to a new deal at Turf Moor and could become a free agent at the end of the season.

Burnley are said to be looking for a goalkeeper, with Benfica’s American stopper Carlos Joaquim dos Santos in their sights, according to The Sun. Dyche is reported to be eyeing the 20-year-old as a back-up to Nick Pope and could sign him relatively cheaply. While Dos Santos has just made the full USA squad, he is currently playing in Benfica’s B team.

Bayern Munich have intensified their pursuit of Norwich City’s Max Aarons (Nigel French/PA)

Bayern Munich are stepping up their efforts to sign Norwich right-back Max Aarons, the Daily Mail reports. Interest in the 21-year-old from Barcelona and Manchester United came to nothing last summer, but Bayern have remained in contact and are eager to sign him after this season.

Social media round-up

Stoke City in seven team transfer chase for Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcotthttps://t.co/JJoe9fxdD8 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 14, 2021 Man Utd plot transfer swoop to reunite Leeds winger Raphinha with Bruno Fernandeshttps://t.co/56hwxzII32 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 14, 2021

Players to watch

Lewis O’Brien: Huddersfield’s 22-year-old midfielder is a target for Norwich and Brentford, according to The Sun.

Daniel Sturridge: The 31-year-old former Liverpool and Chelsea forward, currently without a club, could be on his way to Newcastle, 90min reports.

Florian Neuhaus: Borussia Monchengladbach’s 23-year-old midfielder is being watched by Liverpool and Manchester City, according to Kicker.