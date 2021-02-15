Gills hope Jordan Graham and Callum Slattery will be fit to face Peterborough

Gillingham manager Steve Evans will give Jordan Graham and Callum Slattery every chance to prove their fitness before the visit of Peterborough.

Both players missed Saturday’s victory at Charlton in Sky Bet League One through injury.

Evans said after the 3-2 win at The Valley that neither injury is very serious but that Tuesday’s game may come too soon for them to be available.

Evans will check on the fitness of Stuart O’Keefe after the midfielder played 60 minutes at Charlton in his first start since breaking his leg earlier this season.

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson has received an injury boost with Siriki Dembele passed fit to return to action.

Dembele missed last Tuesday’s win over Ipswich and would have also sat out Saturday’s game at Blackpool if it had not been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Ferguson will have to decide whether Dembele comes straight into the starting XI or if he keeps faith with Mo Eisa.

Eisa partnered top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris in the win over Ipswich and played well despite seeing his goalless run extend to eight games in all competitions.