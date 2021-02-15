Gwion Edwards faces late fitness test ahead of Northampton clash

Ipswich winger Gwion Edwards is hoping to prove his fitness in time for the home game against Northampton.

Edwards has been nursing a calf problem and started on the bench in last week’s defeat at Peterborough before playing the whole of the second half.

Saturday’s scheduled game at Shrewsbury was postponed due to a frozen pitch and boss Paul Lambert has no new injury or suspension worries.

Ipswich trio Toto Nsiala (hamstring), Cole Skuse and James Wilson (both knee) remain unavailable.

Northampton caretaker boss Jon Brady is hoping Mikel Miller can prove his fitness in time to be involved.

On-loan Rotherham forward Miller, who sustained a hamstring injury on his debut last month, was not ready to return in Saturday’s home defeat to Burton.

Brady, who will take charge of his second match after the Cobblers sacked Keith Curle last week, has no new injury problems and will otherwise choose from an unchanged squad.

The Cobblers, second from bottom, are bidding to halt a seven-game winless league run.