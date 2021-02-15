Joss Labadie set to return from suspension for Newport

Captain Joss Labadie is set to return from suspension when Newport host fellow Sky Bet League Two promotion challengers Exeter at Rodney Parade on Tuesday.

Labadie has completed a three-match ban imposed following his dismissal in a 3-2 defeat against Oldham last month.

Wing-back Liam Shephard and Scot Bennett, though, are still sidelined by suspensions due to red cards received against Harrogate and Grimsby, respectively.

But Matty Dolan and Kevin Ellison should both be back in County manager Michael Flynn’s selection mix as they look to recover from a 1-0 home loss against struggling Southend.

Like Newport, Exeter return to action following a weekend weather postponement, with the Grecians’ away clash against Oldham going the same way as County’s trip to Port Vale.

Exeter are again set to be without Sam Stubbs and Randall Williams through injury, although both players are progressing well.

And Grecians boss Matt Taylor must also do without Robbie Wilmott, who joined Exeter on loan from Newport last month.

Victory for Exeter in South Wales would take them above their hosts, who currently occupy fifth place.