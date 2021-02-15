Elijah Adebayo and Tom Ince in contention for full Luton debuts

Luton new boys Elijah Adebayo and Tom Ince are in contention to make their full debuts when Cardiff visit on Tuesday, should boss Nathan Jones wish to shuffle his pack.

Stoke loanee Ince made his Hatters bow late on against Huddersfield but was an unused substitute in the victory over Birmingham at the weekend.

Former Walsall striker Adebayo has not featured since his deadline-day move and could play some part.

However, Jones may choose to stick with the same XI that won at St Andrew’s – Luton’s first victory since January 16.

Wales international Jonny Williams could make his Cardiff debut.

Deadline-day signing Williams has not yet played for his new club after picking up a knock but boss Mick McCarthy said he might be available for the trip.

Midfielder Joe Ralls and winger Junior Hoilett may miss out again, as might goalkeeper Alex Smithies, who has been ill.

Josh Murphy will be hoping to keep his place in the starting line-up after scoring on his return to the XI in Saturday’s win over Coventry.