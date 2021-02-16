Burnley without captain Ben Mee for Fulham clash due to concussion protocols

Burnley captain Ben Mee will sit out Wednesday’s Premier League game against Fulham due to concussion protocols.

The central defender was taken off on a stretcher late on in the 3-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday after he was hit on the side of the head by Jordan Ayew’s shoulder.

Erik Pieters was also forced off at Selhurst Park with a tight groin, while Matej Vydra missed that match with a hamstring strain. Chris Wood’s hamstring problem will be assessed and he may return.

Fulham manager Scott Parker will continue to be without striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Serbia international tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Cottagers’ surprise 2-0 win at Goodison Park on Sunday and will continue his 10 days of self-isolation.

Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney are also expected to remain sidelined as they recover from long-term injuries.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Pieters, Cork, Taylor, Gudmundsson, McNeil, Westwood, Barnes, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Driscoll-Glennon, Stephens, Benson, Rodriguez, Mumbongo, Brownhill, Wood.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina, Loftus-Cheek, Reed, Anguissa, Lookman, Maja, Decordova-Reid, Rodak, Hector, Odoi, Ream, Cavaleiro, Onomah, Lemina, Robinson.