Swansea’s Korey Smith and Yan Dhanda back in contention for Forest game

Swansea have Korey Smith and Yan Dhanda available for the visit of Nottingham Forest.

Smith has not played for a month after picking up a quad strain and Dhanda suffered a knee injury during the FA Cup defeat to Manchester City last Wednesday.

Promotion contenders Swansea have not played since as their weekend trip to Sheffield Wednesday was postponed and United States forward Jordan Morris, signed on loan from Seattle Sounders last month, could make his first league start.

Liam Cullen, Wayne Routledge, Steven Benda, Brandon Cooper and Tivonge Rushesha remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Forest, who were beaten 5-1 at Swansea in the FA Cup last month, could welcome back midfielder Ryan Yates after a calf problem.

Yates has missed five matches since limping off during a 2-1 home defeat to Middlesbrough on January 20.

Sammy Ameobi (knee), Samba Sow (ankle), Harry Arter (calf) and Scott McKenna (ankle) all remain sidelined.

Arter, fellow midfielder Fouad Bachirou and defender Michael Dawson are currently not included in Forest’s 25-man squad, but boss Chris Hughton has confirmed there is a space for one of them to be added.