Lyndon Dykes returns for QPR

Lyndon Dykes will return for QPR’s home match with Brentford in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday and will be out to end his lengthy goal drought.

The Scotland international has not netted for the London club since the previous meeting between the sides back on November 27, a run of 13 games, and is available again after he was forced off in the recent win over Blackburn after a clash of heads.

West Brom loanee Sam Field could also be part of the squad and make his debut following a knee injury, but Jordy De Wijs (calf) is not yet match fit.

Midfield duo Charlie Owens (knee) and Luke Amos (anterior cruciate ligament) remain on the treatment table with long-term injuries.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank may make changes to his team after a shock 2-0 defeat at home to Barnsley on Sunday.

Mathias Jensen and Tariqe Fosu-Henry were introduced late on and will hope to start the midweek clash.

The Bees, who could have gone top of the table on Sunday, are still without Pontus Jansson (ankle), Luka Racic (back) and Shandon Baptiste (knee).

Christian Norgaard (ankle) and Emiliano Marcondes (back) are working their way back to full fitness and are expected to return later this month.