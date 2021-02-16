On-loan Sam McCallum ineligible for Coventry against parent club Norwich

Sam McCallum will sit out Coventry’s game against his parent club Norwich at St Andrew’s on Wednesday.

Josh Pask, Julien Dacosta or Dom Hyam could replace the defender for the Sky Blues.

Fankaty Dabo (knee) is out along with Matty Godden (foot) and Jodi Jones (knee).

Liam Kelly has been recovering from a groin problem but is close to a comeback while Ben Sheaf is available after a hamstring strain along with Amadou Bakayoko following concussion.

Norwich’s Oliver Skipp has recovered from an eye injury and will be available for the trip to the midlands.

Jordan Hugill will not be fit enough as he continues to struggle a hamstring injury but could return at the weekend.

Przemek Placheta is in contention after being left out of the weekend win over Stoke.

Marco Stiepermann and Sam Byram remain sidelined for the Canaries.