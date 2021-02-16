Steve Cook missing for Bournemouth’s clash with Rotherham

Bournemouth captain Steve Cook will sit out Wednesday’s home match with Rotherham in the Sky Bet Championship.

The defender was withdrawn after only five minutes of last weekend’s goalless draw away to Nottingham Forest with a thigh injury and is expected to be absent for the rest of the month.

Lloyd Kelly could replace Cook again like he did at the City Ground although fellow centre-back Chris Mepham is fit too following a knock in training last week.

Jack Stacey (thigh) and Dominic Solanke (ankle) are not expected to return until March, but Rodrigo Riquelme is available after a groin problem.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne has a decision to make over who plays in goal at the Vitality Stadium.

Chelsea loanee Jamal Blackman, who started the season as first-choice, is available again after he completed a period of self-isolation.

In his absence, Viktor Johansson has continued to impress and did wrestle back the number-one shirt in January.

The Millers will be without Joe Mattock (ankle), Jamie Lindsay (hamstring) and Chiedozie Ogbene (knee) and will attempt to bounce back after a 2-1 loss at home to Cardiff on February 9 was followed by the QPR fixture last weekend being postponed.