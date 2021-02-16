‘We’re all behind him’ – Callum McGregor says Celtic players back Neil Lennon

Callum McGregor stressed that the Celtic players are four-square behind Neil Lennon as the Hoops boss continues to work amid a performance review.

Chairman Ian Bankier revealed on Monday that the review the club promised in December was still running while stating that no hasty decisions would be made.

Lennon has been under pressure for a large part of the season and the quest for a 10th successive Scottish Premiership title appears highly unlikely with the champions 18 points behind Old Firm rivals Rangers with one game in hand.

Ahead of the visit of Aberdeen on Wednesday, stand-in captain McGregor was asked if he was expecting Lennon to be in charge next season.

“Obviously that’s a decision for the club and the people above us and they will take that decision but what I will say is that every one of us is fully behind the manager,” the Scotland midfielder said.

“He has a great record at this club, he has had so much success, firstly as a player and then obviously as a manager.

“His credentials speak for themselves and we have had very successful times, we have managed to do two trebles under his wing as well which everybody remembers.

“He has a had a great time at the club and people above us will make that decision but from my side and the players’ side, we are all behind him.

“Obviously the club have put the statement out and it reads very fairly in terms of this season as a whole.

“It has been disappointing, obviously we hoped for more. It’s just not been the case.

“Us as players, staff, we have to refocus and get to a better place again.

“That’s our job in the football department, to get better and finish the season on a positive and we attack next season in the same vein that we want to do well.”