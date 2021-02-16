Millwall midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld doubtful to face former club Birmingham

Millwall’s Maikel Kieftenbeld is facing a race against time to turn out against former club Birmingham.

The midfielder is struggling with a hamstring strain which forced him to miss Saturday’s 2-1 win at Reading.

On-loan Kenneth Zohore is a doubt with a muscle problem which needed a scan.

Matt Smith and Mason Bennett are pushing to start after coming off the bench to score and turn the game against the Royals.

Birmingham remain without defender Marc Roberts for their trip to London.

The centre-back serves the final game of his three-match ban after being sent off against Wycombe.

Alen Halilovic is fit after returning from an ankle injury for the defeat against Luton.

January signing Sam Cosgrove is looking for his first start after two substitute appearances following his move from Aberdeen.