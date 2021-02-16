James Coppinger hoping to return as Doncaster host Accrington

Doncaster midfielder James Coppinger could return to contention for the home game against Accrington.

Coppinger has been out for six weeks due to a calf strain, but is back in training and could be included in the squad.

Boss Darren Moore will assess a couple of unnamed players, who sustained knocks in last Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Sunderland.

Skipper Tom Anderson is still sidelined following concussion, but will be available for Saturday’s home game against Hull.

Accrington trio Paul Smyth, Tariq Uwakwe and Adam Phillips will all be assessed after sustaining minor knocks.

Forward Smyth and midfielder Phillips were both withdrawn during Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Lincoln.

John Coleman’s side will be without suspended midfielder Sean McConville, who sits out the third game of his four-match ban.

Joe Pritchard is hoping to return to training next week following a hamstring injury.