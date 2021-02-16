Callum Lang doubtful for Wigan’s home game with Hull

Wigan striker Callum Lang is in a race to be fit for his side’s rearranged home game against Hull.

Lang was withdrawn after giving Wigan the lead in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Oxford due to a dead leg and will be assessed.

January signing Joe Dodoo replaced Lang at the weekend and could make his first start for the club.

Striker Jamie Proctor has completed self-isolation due to coronovirus protocols and could return to the squad.

Hull, without a win this month, could be boosted by the return of midfielder Alfie Jones.

Jones has missed the Tigers’ last four matches due to a hamstring injury and is hoping to be back in contention.

Winger Gavin Whyte (ankle) and forward Tom Eaves (calf) remain two weeks away from a return to action.

Skipper Richie Smallwood is still out due to a knee injury sustained in the recent defeat at Burton.