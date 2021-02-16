Stars celebrate Pancake Day and hero Ashwin – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Mason Greenwood signed a new deal at Manchester United.

Happy to sign a new contract till 2025 ❤️ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/PYfOgOxpZf — Mason Greenwood (@masongreenwood) February 16, 2021 Congrats bro @masongreenwood ♥️ https://t.co/he6uKvZ4wo — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) February 16, 2021

Kevin De Bruyne returned.

United remembered Harry Gregg on the first anniversary of his death.

Remembering a hero of our history, one year to the day since we lost him. Harry Gregg OBE: gone but not forgotten ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wHCNaB5rSH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 16, 2021

It’s Pancake Day…

Happy #PancakeDay! 🥞 pic.twitter.com/oFJzMW5atO — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 16, 2021 Happy #PancakeDay everyone! 🥞 pic.twitter.com/rVjOpxCJwR — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 16, 2021 To celebrate #PancakeDay, we’re flipping it back to this very special cooking class, where local school children got creative in the Old Trafford kitchen with a little help from some @manutd stars 🥞🤩🔴 pic.twitter.com/DpeaZ1mKqQ — Man Utd Foundation (@MU_Foundation) February 16, 2021 This #PancakeDay feels a bit flat. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 16, 2021

Leeds players wished Granny Val well.

❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/jeXuSMcUgi — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) February 16, 2021 Stay strong Granny Val. We’re all with you 💙💛 https://t.co/cVkmTXHYoz — stuart dallas (@dallas_stuart) February 16, 2021 Keep fighting Nana. We are all behind you 💙💙💙💙 https://t.co/kqEa8aS6hk — Luke Ayling (@lukeayling_8) February 16, 2021

Rodrigo stepped up his recovery.

Jose Mourinho was on call.

Cristiano Ronaldo was ready for the return of the Champions League.

As was Juventus team-mate Aaron Ramsey.

Rafael Van Der Vaart enjoyed the snow in Denmark.

On this day 10 years ago…

Now that’s a bright jumper.

Cricket

India star Ravichandran Ashwin admits he felt like a hero in Chennai.

I can’t express how I feel right now, but I am so very grateful to each and everyone who has wished me over the last few days. I would also like to thank the #KnowledgableChennaiCrowd for turning up in numbers and making me feel like a hero. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/VXEgC0GU2D — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 16, 2021

Virat Kohli savoured a big win for his side.

Superb character and fighting spirit on display.🙌 Well done boys. The focus is now on the next one. 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/TEVceiOhYM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 16, 2021

Despite England’s crushing defeat, there was cause for celebration in the Stokes household.

KP cannot believe England’s selection policy.

We played in 2005 on terrestrial TV and BEAT Aus. It changed the game of cricket in this country. Cricket goes back to terrestrial TV for this HUGE series and England don’t pick their best team for it. Moeen Ali now going home after ONE Test. Wow! 😱👀🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 16, 2021

Tennis

Onwards for Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic.

we going into the semis ☺️✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/2BSGDneE1D — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) February 16, 2021 Semis #idemooo! 😍👐🏼 #AusOpen #NoleFam pic.twitter.com/LqYCn5NYnI — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) February 16, 2021

Another win for Serena.

It can be tough at the top.

What a view!

Boxing

Tyson Fury bigged up his little brother.

And celebrated Pancake Day.

Have a fantastic pancake day guys 🥞 pic.twitter.com/KM0H5QYA6r — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 16, 2021

As did Nicola Adams.

Joe Joyce stayed sharp.

Josh Warrington paid tribute to a true warrior.

Rest in Peace Joe 💛💙 A True Warrior pic.twitter.com/twBLnfvU6E — Josh Warrington (@J_Warrington) February 16, 2021

Golf

Because one Ian Poulter isn’t enough.