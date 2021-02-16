Steve Cotterill leaves hospital after Covid battle

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill has returned home after 33 days in hospital battling Covid-19.

The 56-year-old tested positive for coronavirus on January 1 before his illness progressed to the point where he spent time in Bristol Royal Infirmary’s intensive care unit.

But now the Cheltenham-born boss is back home in Bristol and will continue to manage Shrewsbury remotely as he steps up his rehabilitation.

“Shrewsbury Town Football Club is delighted to announce that manager Steve Cotterill has today returned home after 33 days in Bristol Royal Infirmary Hospital, including a spell in the Intensive Care Unit,” Shrewsbury confirmed in a statement.

“After testing positive for Covid-19 on January 1, Town’s manager then went through a 10-day self-isolation period whilst in Shrewsbury, before returning home to Bristol.

“Steve then became very poorly and had to be admitted to the hospital.

“He now will go through a period of rehabilitation and will continue working remotely with his coaching staff and players.

“Steve would like to thank Dr Katrina Curtis for her excellent medical diagnosis and the nurses on A800 ward that took care of him during his stay.

“Finally, Steve would also like to thank everybody for the overwhelming messages of love and support that have come from inside and outside of football. He will endeavour to get back to those people now he is feeling well enough.”