Jonson Clarke-Harris brace inspires Peterborough’s comeback win over Gillingham

Peterborough moved up to second in League One after Jonson Clarke-Harris inspired a 3-1 comeback victory over Gillingham.

Having fallen behind, Clarke-Harris’ second-half double helped Posh to a third successive win.

Days after scoring a wonder goal against Charlton, Gillingham’s Connor Ogilvie almost broke the deadlock after 11 minutes with a spectacular half-volley that sailed narrowly over the bar.

But Gills striker John Akinde did open the scoring from the penalty spot on 32 minutes after referee Charles Breakspear controversially ruled that he had been pushed by Jack Taylor.

Ogilvie almost doubled the hosts’ advantage seconds before the break with a low shot that had Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym beaten.

Peterborough’s comeback started just 90 seconds into the second half as top scorer Clarke-Harris capitalised on Jack Bonham’s weak parry from Nathan Thompson’s tame shot to slot into an empty net.

Half-time substitute Siriki Dembele completed the five-minute turnaround for Darren Ferguson’s side when his shot deflected off Jack Tucker and past Bonham.

Clarke-Harris made sure of Peterborough’s victory – their seventh in 11 league games – with a sublime backheeled finish from Joe Ward’s delivery.