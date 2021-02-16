Wrexham beat Woking in their first match under new Hollywood owners

Wrexham secured a 2-0 victory over Woking in their first match under their new Hollywood owners.

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s takeover was confirmed after Wrexham’s win at Altrincham last week and the Welsh side started their new era with a comfortable victory.

It was not a box office opening at the Racecourse Ground, with a looped effort from Woking’s Charlie Cooper which failed to find the target the best either side could muster.

But on the stroke of half-time the game sprung to life as Dior Angus fired Wrexham ahead.

Dan Jarvis almost doubled the lead but his long-range strike just after the hour mark was pushed away by Craig Ross.

And the hosts, who are now unbeaten in five league games, secured the win in the 65th minute as Luke Young converted a penalty.