Josh March penalty enough as Harrogate edge Carlisle

Improving Harrogate secured their third win in four games thanks to Josh March’s first-half penalty in a narrow League Two victory at home to Carlisle.

The on-loan Forest Green forward grabbed his fourth goal since joining the Sulphurites last month to clinch a 1-0 triumph and condemn visitors Carlisle to their first back-to-back league defeats in 13 months.

After Lewis Alessandra’s lob brushed the top of the home netting and Josh McPake went close from the edge of the box at the other end, Harrogate forged in front after 28 minutes.

George Tanner lost possession 30 yards from goal allowing Aaron Martin to release March through the right channel and he was tripped by Carlisle captain Nick Anderton.

The 23-year-old striker went on to confidently pick out Paul Farman’s bottom-left corner from the resulting penalty.

After the break, Josh Kayode hurled a series of long throws into the Harrogate box, but to little avail with a rare Offrande Zanzala effort closer to uprooting the corner flag than threatening James Belshaw’s goal.

Farman, meanwhile, had to be quick out of his goal to save from Martin as he charged on to a McPake through ball.