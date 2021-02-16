Ian Henderson scores the only goal as Salford beat Barrow to move up to fourth

Salford moved up to fourth in the League Two table with a comfortable 1-0 win over struggling Barrow at The Peninsula Stadium.

Top scorer Ian Henderson pounced on a terrible defensive error from Bobby Thomas to roll into an empty net in the 29th minute as the Ammies maintained their unbeaten home record in the league this season.

The game lacked any real incident or intensity, with the home side unable to find their best form against a struggling opponent.

Neal Eardley rifled just over for Barrow in the first half before Luke James came closest for the visitors after half-time, as his near-post run and header brought a fine reaction save from Salford goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

Aside from the gift goal for Henderson, the home team relied mainly on the pace of Robbie Gotts and Ash Hunter on the counter-attack, and endured a nervy finish as Barrow pressed for an equaliser on a heavy pitch.

Salford hung on for a valuable win to move on to 44 points, while Barrow remain in the bottom two.