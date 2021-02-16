Liam Gordon’s first-half header enough as Dagenham defeat Bromley

Dagenham and Redbridge eased their relegation fears with a 1-0 home win over Bromley in the Vanarama National League courtesy of a first-half goal from Liam Gordon.

Dagenham captain Dean Race tried his luck after nine minutes when the midfielder’s shot was blocked but the hosts’ pressure told 16 minutes later when Gordon headed in at the back post.

Bromley had a penalty appeal turned down early in the second half before Courtney Duffus forced Daggers goalkeeper Elliot Justham into a save as the visitors looked for a way back into the game.

But Dagenham had done enough to secure the points to move up two places to 16th in the table, while Bromley remain 11th.