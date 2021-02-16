Barnet beat Halifax to secure first league win since October 13

Barnet secured their first Vanarama National League win since October 13 to improve their survival hopes, recording a 2-1 home victory over Halifax.

On-loan York United forward Michael Petrasso fired the Bees ahead in the 32nd minute when his low drive found the bottom corner for his fifth goal of the season.

Barnet doubled their advantage in the 45th minute through a stunning strike from Anthony Wordsworth, which left Halifax goalkeeper Sam Johnson with no chance.

There was still time for Jeff King to halve the deficit for Halifax before half-time from a tight angle but the visitors could not find the equaliser as Barnet won in league action for the first time in 15 games.